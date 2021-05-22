More clouds than sun Saturday; Highs in the mid-80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Temperatures will not be as warm Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s been 267 days since we’ve had a high temperature that’s been this warm. It was 90 degrees back in late-August.

Rain chances enter the forecast again as the ridge that’s currently “protecting” starts to break down.

There’s a slight chance of a spotty shower mainly in our northern/western communities Saturday albeit less than a 10% chance.

Temperatures are back up in the mid- to upper-80s for Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: