More April snow showers today, but 50s are in sight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A few showers/mixed with snowflakes will develop Wednesday afternoon.

No accumulations are expected.

A second system arrives Friday.

There’s is a better chance for some light snow accumulations early Friday.

Typically, April snowfalls don’t last long as temperatures will stay in the 40s during the day. Well below normal temperatures hang tough through Saturday,

When are we expecting milder/near normal temperature stretches again? Next opportunity seems to be mid/end of next week. Bring it on!

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

