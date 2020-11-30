Monday starts off rainy, with snow around the corner in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first winter storm alerts of the season have been issued for all of Northeast Ohio. Expect travel to be slow and dangerous starting Monday until Wednesday afternoon.

The elements you could be battling will include: dropping temperatures, wind chill in the teens with winds gusting from 35 mph and adding to that will be the likelihood you’ll be dodging heavy rain on Monday that changes to all snow by Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.

Right now it looks like a good 5 inches is very likely, with a few spots in the snowbelt adding 3-4 additional inches.

Showers develop just before dawn Monday. Widespread rain is expected through the morning then we start the switch. The rain/snow line moves from west to east through the afternoon. It will complete the transition to all snow across the area by midnight.

Widespread snow is expected Monday night and Tuesday. It will continue to snow Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: