Monday snowfall coming in two rounds for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A panhandle hook will approach the area overnight Sunday into Monday. This will be a one, two punch. First in the morning followed by the next wave in the evening. Over 8 inches of accumulation is anticipated for everyone, perhaps up to a foot of snow or more in some back yards.

A winter storm warning kicks in at 1 a.m. Monday morning for most of the Buckeye State.

You may want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute. Widespread snow develops after 4 a.m.. This round will last through 11 a.m. and bring around 3 inches.

We get a break from the widespread snow in the afternoon. A second round of snow develops after 4 p.m. with heavy snow at times possible, this will last through early Tuesday morning. An additional 4-8 inches is possible.

The coldest air is expected to arrive Tuesday. A couple of areas could have sub-zero lows Tuesday night. Otherwise, we’re locked into our cold spell all week. Next one to watch comes on Thursday. Another panhandle hook that will likely bring snow initially with a transition to a rain/ice/snow mix then back to snow. Stay tuned.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: