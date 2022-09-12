(WJW) A few showers will linger into the early Monday morning commute with the mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will be cooler than average, in the upper 60s and low 70s with a nice drop in humidity.

Another round of showers will move in overnight Monday into early Tuesday.

Some breaks of sun late Tuesday with a linger shower (coverage 30-40%).

Beautiful weather once this system departs! Look at that stretch of sunny/seasonable days as we wrap up the workweek.

Brief warm-up next weekend, back into the low 80’s. Warmth continues into early next week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Above is the current 8-day forecast.