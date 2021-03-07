Monday morning warm-up to kick start your workweek

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you ready to warm up? Our warm-up starts tomorrow, and, even better — our quiet weather pattern continues, so we get to enjoy it!

How do upper 50s sound for the start of the workweek? Temperatures are expected to climb up to the low 60s by midweek. Last time we reached that mark was on November 20.

Winds Aloft

On and off showers are expected to start overnight Wednesday will continue through Friday morning. Temperatures drop back to reality by next weekend.

We’ll be “springing forward” one hour early next Sunday morning. At 2 a.m., we’ll be setting our clocks forward by one hour. Don’t forget! Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast