Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few showers or two are possible this morning near the shore, but the worst of the rain and storms has moved out of the area. Chance for some patchy fog as the storm system moves away. This will allow for on and off showers during the day from the NW and a non-severe thunderstorm is possible.

Here is the futurecast for Monday:

Highs again, cooler in the mid and upper 70s. An isolated shower is possible midday Tuesday with some daytime heating and wrap-around residual moisture from the low pressure as it exits.

Long-range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next weekend. Indications that warmer than normal temperatures Labor Day week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Above is the latest 8-day forecast.