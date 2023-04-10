(WJW) — There is a long stretch of warmer and dry days ahead. The next chance of rain is on Sunday.

The only areas of the US with rainfall over the next three days are the Pacific Northwest, southern Florida and parts of New England.

Rain will be widely scattered with a chance of thunder. Following the rain, colder next week!

Temperatures range from 5 to 25° ABOVE AVERAGE (57) through Sunday. It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days!

We could reach 80° on Friday!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

