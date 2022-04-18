CLEVELAND (WJW) – A rain/snow mix, scattered, Monday evening. Along with breezy conditions, it will feels like we’re in the 20s. Overnight, the mix will turn to scattered snow showers. Light accumulation of snow showers can be expected on grassy surfaces and higher elevations, especially in the snowbelt.

Tuesday, we’ll call for more snow showers in the morning and a rain/snow mix in the afternoon (rain/snow north of I-76 and a chilly rain south). Winds will be pretty gusty and along with the chilly temperatures, it will feel like we’re in the 30s. You’ll still need the winter gear. Skies should dry by early evening, may even see some clearing and a beautiful sunset.

How much? 1″-3″ at best, north. Little to no accumulation south.

Well below normal temperatures to start the week. Temperatures will trend milder at the end of the week. We warm up by next weekend, flirting with 80! Above normal rainfall and near/slightly below normal temperatures heading into early May.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: