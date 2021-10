CLEVELAND (WJW – The weekend will kick off with a few showers east of I-77 on Saturday.

We are likely to see a pleasant day just in time for Woollybear Sunday in Vermilion!

It’s that time of year! Brush up on your woollybear weather lore and join us this weekend in Vermilion! Will it be a harsh or mild winter according to our fuzzy friends?

Above-average temps continue through next week with a nice dry/sunny stretch.

Want fall? We’ll cool off next weekend.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day forecast: