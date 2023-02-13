**Related Video Above: FOX 8 season outlook for rest of winter as of Feb. 3.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A mostly mild winter has continued through mid-February for Northeast Ohio, with the National Weather Service reporting we’re seeing far less snow than usual.

“As of Feb. 12, we are between a foot and three feet of snowfall below average across the area,” NWS Cleveland said in a tweet.

Here’s a breakdown of the snow totals in our area through Feb. 12, according to NWS:

Cleveland – 17.5 inches, about 24 inches below normal

Youngstown – 18 inches, about 28 inches below normal

Akron-Canton – 18.2 inches, about 13 inches below normal

FOX 8 meteorologists have found that only three winters over the last 10 have averaged less snow through Feb. 15, as shown in the graphic below:

Looking at antiquity, there’s been a wild fluctuation between highs and lows in snow levels in our area over the last century. For instance, the most snow Cleveland ever got (at least on record) was about 117 inches in the 2004-2005 season, but the least was 8.8 inches in the 1918-1919 season. The average snowfall for Cleveland is about 64 inches a season.

The first day of spring is March 20. Find the most up-to-date forecast right here.