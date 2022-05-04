CLEVELAND (WJW) – A partial clearing overnight could lead to some dense fog Thursday morning.

Thursday will be milder, near 60°, with some sun as high pressure builds in late Thursday. A few sprinkles are possible.

Showers will redevelop Friday and into early Saturday. Some of this rain will be locally heavy.

Drier Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds will be a nice change. Highs will reach the low 60s. Beautiful weather for Mom! Warmer temperatures to start next week with a few 80s.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: