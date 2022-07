CLEVELAND (WJW) — Beautiful days are ahead for Independence Day weekend.

The passing cold front sends us back to average in the low ’80s Saturday afternoon.

Fireworks forecast looking good Saturday night! Mainly clear skies are anticipated.

Sunshine, low humidity and warm, comfy temps expected for Sunday. The sun, heat and humidity comes back just in time for the 4th of July, as it should feel more like summer.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: