CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s through this morning. Temperatures will then fall into the 40s through the afternoon.

Rain is arriving midday from about 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20’s overnight. Then temps back up slightly above normal.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

