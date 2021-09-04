Mild temps for Labor Day Weekend; When is the best chance for spotty showers?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today is the “pick” of the holiday weekend. We’re dry until well after sundown and temperatures will likely top near or at 80.
We’re tracking a cold front Saturday night that will bring a couple of showers overnight through Sunday morning/midday.
Super-spotty showers are also possible on Labor Day and several days next week. Overall, it will be drier than not. Temperatures will range from the 70s to ~80° throughout the holiday weekend and beyond into next week.
Fall lovers delight!
This has been the 2nd wettest summer on record!
Here is your 8-day forecast: