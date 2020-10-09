Mild temps and sunny skies to kick off your weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Milder temps return Friday with highs heading back into the 70s.

Saturday could be even warmer! Sunday will include more clouds from ‘Delta’ and showers nearing later in the day. Stay tuned because this forecast could change depending on the speed and track of this system.

The latest Drought Monitor was released Wednesday. Moderate drought conditions continue in the Toledo area and abnormally dry conditions showing up in parts of our southern communities.

This is a very changeable forecast ahead. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

