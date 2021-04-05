Mild temperatures with showers for Cleveland home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are trending quite a bit milder this week.

Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s are possible, however, the rain chances have increased for a few of the days this week.

There will be a stalled front hovering close by and that will impact the forecast greatly! Stay up on the latest.

The First Pitch is looking good for the Tribe at the home opener.

Plan on some showers possibly pushing through though.

Home Opener Forecast

Widespread “April showers” on Thursday and Friday are likely, and then we cool off a touch by late week into the weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

