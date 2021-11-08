Mild temperatures then big changes ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Our sunshiny stretch and mild temperatures will continue for the next few days! Then, big changes are imminent for Friday into the weekend in the form of much cooler temperatures and the potential for some mixed snow and rain.

Temperatures have been very mild the last couple of days, but the below-normal “balance” definitely outweighs it.

TEMPERATURE ALMANAC

TOTAL NUMBER OF ABOVE AND BELOW TEMPERATURE DAYS THE LAST 2 WEEKS

Meanwhile, there is a slight chance of spotty rain showers Tuesday night. The risk is from 10 PM to about 2 AM. Temps will be slightly cooler Wednesday and get (briefly) mild once again on Thursday.

Here are the maps in motion.

MAPS IN MOTION

And now a look at the maps indicative of the big changes late-week. Check out the graph on the right side!

TEMPERATURE DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL

All of (or most of) NE Ohioans will experience a rain/snow mix at some point throughout this 8-day forecast.

Here’s a look at our diminishing daylight specifics going through the Winter Solstice. There is some good news in the graphic with the sunrise and sunset time by the end of January.

CLEVELAND DAYLIGHT

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: