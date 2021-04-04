Mild temperatures and chance of rain this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are trending quite a bit milder this week. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s are possible, however, the rain chances have increased for a few of the days this week.

There will be a pesky front hovering close by and that will impact the forecast greatly! Stay up on the latest.

The First Pitch is looking good for the Tribe at the home opener — a far cry from snow/cold on opening day! We may be dodging a few raindrops, but it will not be a rainout by any stretch. Plan on some showers possibly pushing through though.

Home Opener Forecast

Widespread “April showers” on Thursday and Friday are likely, and then we cool off a touch by late week into the weekend. Temperatures remain above average despite the relative mercury decline.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast