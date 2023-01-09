CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mostly cloudy to start the day with breaks of sunshine through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cold to start but quickly climb into the upper 30s and low 40s Monday afternoon. Dry and quiet conditions.

Next system to watch arrives late week with the chance for rain showers Thursday changing over into a wintry mix and snow Friday/Saturday.

This is a developing forecast so we will continue to keep you updated on the changes.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

