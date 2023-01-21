CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quiet to start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cold temperatures. A few breaks of sunshine are possible but the clouds will win out. Highs will climb into the mid 30s.

Sunday will be a different story. Our next panhandle system starts as a wintry mix and transitions to snow Sunday into Monday. Light, wet snow will move in during the morning and continue through most of the day. Light accumulations across the area with 1-3″ possible.

Another similar system mid week that we will need to keep an eye on:

These panhandle storm systems will be getting stronger over the next 2-3 weeks. As colder air heads east, snow potential rises each time.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

