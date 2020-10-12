Mild Northeast Ohio evening ushers in Monday morning sunshine

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday night’s forecast looks to be in the 50s and 60s. But that brings us to Monday morning, which won’t be a bad start to our week. Expect things to be warm and sunny, but do watch out for the rain later in the evening.

Monday starts off dry with cloudy skies. But the next front passes through Monday evening, with shower coverage nearing 50% between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

You can see that Hurricane Delta really stays to our south, with our next system of rain coming in late Monday afternoon. However, the bulk of the rain comes in Monday night after 10 p.m.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic

