CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re back to work Monday with dry skies and warmer temps, but increasing clouds. By late night, we could see a few sprinkles ahead of a cold front and scattered rain on Tuesday.

The next shot of rain comes Tuesday. Here is the timing:

The week ahead is unsettled with multiple weather systems. There’s little snow in the forecast.

Other than a few flakes mixing in some mornings, our snow chance is pretty slim this week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

