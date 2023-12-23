CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered showers Saturday morning. Coverage drops by early afternoon on Saturday.

Expect a few sprinkles early Sunday, then late-day sunshine. Steady rain begins Christmas evening after 6 p.m., with widespread rain Tuesday.

The panhandle storm track continues along with more cold from the north:

Expect more sustainable cold late next week, the last weekend of the year — nothing extreme but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks. There will be excellent chances for snow.

There will be excellent chances for snow next weekend.

The panhandle storm track continues into the New Year!