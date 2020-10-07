Mid-week forecast: Temps in the low 70s, chance of brief lake shower Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another beauty of a day is in the books! 69° is where the mercury landed on Tuesday. We may do a few better Wednesday!

A weak front will be responsible for extra clouds and a brief lake shower Wednesday.

Maps in Motion

Otherwise, several days in the 70s are included in our Fox 8 Day Forecast.

Remnants of Hurricane Delta show signs of affecting us with the northern fringe of the cloud deck as early as Saturday night/Sunday. That being said, we are still hanging tough with a dry forecast through the weekend!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: