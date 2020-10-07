CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another beauty of a day is in the books! 69° is where the mercury landed on Tuesday. We may do a few better Wednesday!
A weak front will be responsible for extra clouds and a brief lake shower Wednesday.
Otherwise, several days in the 70s are included in our Fox 8 Day Forecast.
Remnants of Hurricane Delta show signs of affecting us with the northern fringe of the cloud deck as early as Saturday night/Sunday. That being said, we are still hanging tough with a dry forecast through the weekend!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- President Trump says he’d sign ‘stand alone’ stimulus check bill ‘immediately’
- Mid-week forecast: Temps in the low 70s, chance of brief lake shower Wednesday
- Eastlake Middle School 8th grade class instructed to quarantine after positive COVID-19 case
- Biden leads NewsNation/Emerson College Pennsylvania poll, Trump closing gap
- Fairview Park family creates community safe space to help students cope with pandemic