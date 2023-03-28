CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet tonight with high clouds sticking around in some places. Most clear and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Our next cold front moves in tomorrow with a chance for rain and snow.

Quiet most of the day tomorrow as clouds build back into the area. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon before a cold front moves in tomorrow evening.

Showers will move in during the late afternoon and change over into a wintry mix/snow during the evening commute.

The window for precipitation will be brief, lasting around 3 hours, before moving out of the region.

A weak cold front will bring a few showers and chance for a coating of wet snow, mainly northeast, just in time for the Wednesday evening rush hour. Watch for any lingering slicks spots during the Thursday morning commute.

A stronger system will move in Friday into Saturday bringing a better chance for rain & windy conditions.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: