CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds will slowly move in tonight ahead of our next system. Staying dry tonight before a mess of weather moves in tomorrow morning.

Widespread rain develops Wednesday (mix initially by midday with slushy accumulations) then temps rise across the southern half of northern Ohio.

Another round of rain by early evening. Some steady. Mostly dry Thursday and much warmer.

A massive temperatures drop from Thursday to Friday. Mostly dry Thursday then lake effect Friday.

Snow accumulations will be light Wednesday. Heaviest snow stays well north of Ohio.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: