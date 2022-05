CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are heating up but dew point levels in the 50s will keep things comfortable – at least on Sunday.

No rain is in the forecast for Sunday; We have a few dry days ahead.

Humidity rises into the 60s on Monday and will stick around for a couple of days, making temps in the upper 80s feel more like low 90s.

Closing out the month of May on Tuesday, we’ll hit 90°.

Midweek is stormy and cooler with temps in the 70s.

Here is the latest FOX 8 day forecast: