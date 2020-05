CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The unofficial start to summer is going to feel like summer.

Temps will rise into the mid-80s.

There’s a 20% chance of a pop-up storm Monday after 2PM.

Best chance for widespread rain is Thursday late into Friday. We are turning the corner with well above average temperatures expected through most of this week. We cool off to more seasonable readings as we head into next weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

