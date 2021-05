CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Memorial Day looks good with temps warming into the low-mid ’70s. High clouds filter in and there is no chance of rain. Enjoy, relax and remember.

A few highly localized showers Tuesday with small coverage as temperatures slowly climb into the mid/upper 70s.

Higher humidity Wednesday and Thursday with widespread rain with a better chance for storms Thursday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: