Memorial Day forecast: Warm temps with chance for showers in the evening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Memorial Day weekend is here! Most of the weekend should be dry, hotter, and more humid!

A 30% chance of a pop-up storm on Monday afternoon with “summer-like” temperatures after 2 p.m.

Check it out… Mid 80’s! I hope you’re a fan of summer heat!

Looks like our short-lived spring fling is over for now. We are turning the corner with well above average temperatures expected through most of this week. We cool off to more seasonable readings as we head into next weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: