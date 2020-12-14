Melting snow showers possible this morning; wind chills in the 20s for Browns kickoff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re tracking the possibility of a brief shower this morning.
Temperatures are hovering right above freezing, so there are borderline conditions for lake effect which will likely be a melting snow shower.
We’re not expecting any accumulations.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s.
The Browns host the Ravens for Monday night football.
It’ll be a cold night with temperatures hovering around freezing during the game with wind chills around 20.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: