Chance for severe storms with temps in the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There won’t be much sunshine today, but it will be warm.

Temperatures will reach into the mid-70s.

Showers will arrive after 11 a.m.

There will be plenty of dry breaks and maybe even a few peeks of sun.

Later in the evening, thunderstorms could be stronger.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Cleveland in a “marginal risk” for severe weather on Thursday.

An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out along the warm front.

The FOX 8 weather team will keep you updated on any weather threats.

The 8 day is full of warm temps and sunshine.

