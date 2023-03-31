CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few light scattered showers and/or drizzle will be around this evening. Some may be drier than others.

If you’re headed out, take the rain gear just in case and a light jacket. Temperatures are mild, in the 50s, and winds will stay breezy to gusty at times, up to about 30 mph to 35 mph at times.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the severe weather risk into our area. The threat is for tonight: A marginal/slight (1/2 out of a scale of 5) for most counties.

A line of thunderstorms will move through from west to east from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Heavy rain and damaging winds are possible as it moves through. There is a small tornado risk, mainly in the western portion of the state.

Stay tuned for updates.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for our area tomorrow, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be southwest winds sustained at 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph or above. Prepare for some power outages and a spring clean up!

March is going out like a lion: Windy, rainy and with rollercoaster temperatures! Temperatures will tumble Saturday, starting off in the upper 50s and dropping to around 40 by the evening.

There’s a chance of lake-enhanced snow showers on Saturday night. Sunday the quiet/pick day of the weekend.

A warm-up is ahead! We could hit 70 next week!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: