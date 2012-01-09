Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Games News
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
FOX 8 I-Team
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Ohio News
Missing
Veterans Voices
NewsFeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
Top Stories
Teen found shot to death in Akron yard
Top Stories
Tornado kills 3 in North Carolina; many people still missing, trapped in homes
Video
LIVE BLOG: ODOT makes progress on highways; city streets still difficult to navigate
Live
I-TEAM finds thousands of local 911 calls going unanswered
Video
I-76 east in Medina County reopened after crash involving cruiser
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Kenny reveals ‘secret ingredient’ to Chef Rocco Whelan & the challenge begins
Video
Top Stories
The bride and the groom say ‘I do’ on Zoom! Couple marries on FOX 8 News in the Morning
Video
Top Stories
Kenny’s surrounded by orchids at Cleveland Botanical Garden
Video
Kenny’s rockin’ with the news — Rock Hall announces 2021 Induction nominees
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Blue Canyon’s Lobster Roll
Video
Kenny’s sampling some healthy eats and sips in Lake County
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Game News
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Golden State hands Cleveland 8th straight loss
Top Stories
AP source: Cavs to sit Andre Drummond while pursuing trade
Seven straight losses for Cleveland Cavaliers
J.J. Watt, Houston Texans ‘mutually’ agree to part ways
Cavs lose again; Nuggets rout Cleveland 133-95
Seen on TV
Contests
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Public File Assistance
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pinpoint School Closings
Download the FOX 8 App
Hot on FOX 8
Sanitation worker saves child nearly crushed in garbage truck
Video
‘Hero’ service dog gets sendoff party after comforting hospital staff during pandemic
Video
Border collie inherits $5 million after owner passes away
Video
VIDEO: Herd of calves stroll highway after escaping from farm
Video
Teen gives up college savings fund to help mom impacted by pandemic pay rent
Dessert for breakfast? Cosmic Brownies Cereal hitting shelves this spring
Video
More Viral
continue reading override