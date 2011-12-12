Maps and Radar

Maps

StormFOX Radar

StormFOX Radar

StormFOX Radar

8 Day Forecast

8 Day Forecast

East Side Radar

East Side Radar

West Side Radar

West Side Radar

Akron/Canton Radar

Akron/Canton Radar

Midwest SatRad

Midwest SatRad

Wind

Wind

Heat Index

Heat Index

8 Hour Forecast

8 Hour Forecast

Planner

Planner

Wind Gust

Wind Gust

Rainfall totals

Rainfall totals

Hot on FOX 8