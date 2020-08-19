Low 70s, low humidity, lots of sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures will warm up from a cool start in the 50s.
Wednesday will see lots of sunshine and low humidity.
We’ll warm up into the low 70’s.
We’ll see temperatures a bit warmer for the rest of the week.
The next chance for rain is this weekend, but we are not looking at a washout.
The humidity will be tropical this weekend.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
