Lots of sunshine with highs in the 30s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lots of sunshine expected Tuesday as high pressure dominates our weather. High temperatures will range a couple degrees below average in the upper 30’s.

A relatively quiet week with more sunshine than cloud cover and roller coaster temps.

There are a couple of chances for lake effect snow showers.

First chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning and another chance Saturday morning. Small coverage with little to no accumulation expected.

