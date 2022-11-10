CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold is starting this weekend and has staying power.

Tip: Consider this your warning to dig out winter coats and gear.

But, first, we will see one of the warmest days for a while on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine early in the day. Clouds build in later with breezy conditions.

This is all ahead of the next system.

We’re tracking two systems.

The combination of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole heading up the east coast and an approaching arctic front from the west will drive the HUGE changes starting Friday morning.

The potential for locally heavy rain late Friday (mainly east) is rising.

Local rainfall amounts of 1-2″+ are anticipated, especially in eastern areas.

We need the rain!

Drought conditions remain across much of our area.

Tip: Make sure you clean up any leaves or debris from your drains to avoid any flooding issues.

You will probably need an umbrella and other rain gear for any parades or ceremonies on Veterans Day. Here is a look at the forecast for a few Veterans Day events:

Temperature forecast from Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon:

Scattered clipper + lake-driven snow showers in the forecast Saturday night through Monday morning, primarily along the lake. Accumulations look to be minimal at this time.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Look how the temperatures change (red above normal, blue below normal) from west to east later this week/weekend:

This animation shows the COLD continuing into Thanksgiving week. Any break would be brief.