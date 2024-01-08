(WJW) — This evening is the calm before the storm and disruptive weather. Temperatures will be in the 30s and it’ll become breezier as we go through the night.

Our next system arrives overnight tonight into Tuesday with AM MIX then ALL RAIN by the morning commute, wind and briefly milder temps (40s).

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. for several Northeast Ohio counties. Including Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake. Winds will gust up to 50-55 mph at times.

The rain will switch to scattered snow showers again Tuesday overnight into the morning commute for Wednesday. Snow should exit the area by midday Wednesday and we’re dry for the afternoon. Light snowfall accumulation is possible. Rainfall and snowfall totals are below. The wind gusts and heavy rainfall could lead to some sporadic power outages. You will want to charge your devices tonight just in case.

Monday night-Tuesday futurecast:

Active SW to NE storm track continues as the next system arrives Friday and Saturday.

Overall Forecast Timeline for this week:

Tuesday – AM SNOW before 8am then Widespread Rain/Windy (40s)

Wednesday – Rain to snow/windy (small accumulations)

Thursday – Flurries early

Friday – Rain and wind

Saturday – Colder with wind/snow showers

Sunday – Much colder/lake effect (20s). Wind chills in the single digits

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

