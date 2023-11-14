(WJW)- It’s not a bad start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s, jackets and sunglasses are definitely needed.

By the afternoon, skies stay sunny and temperatures are seasonable. Winds are much lighter and it should feel comfortable.

Dry through Thursday as temperatures jump back to the 60s.

A colder weekend ahead.

Rain returns Friday: Scattered, and tapers off quickly Saturday.

Here’s how much rain we expect:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Looking ahead over the next 2 weeks:

Gradually warming next week.

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week (40s) followed by briefly milder temps to START the holiday week

We will be watching a system on Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving week from the west. Too early for day-to-day specifics this far out. More on this next week!

