CLEVELAND (WJW) — This evening, temperatures will be in the 40s early then fall into the 30s. Expect clear skies and some high-level clouds.

You will want a light jacket and a hat if you’re headed out.

Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s to around 30. We’ll see clear skies and light winds, and some of us will see some areas of frost.

The Guardians’ Saturday game will be chilly, but dry with some sunshine! Bring a warmer jacket with you.

Expect dry and pleasant conditions as we head into Easter weekend.

Rain amounts are limited over the next week, so several dry days are ahead!

There’s also a warm-up on the way! It doesn’t get better than this after an active couple of weeks.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: