Look for snow to pile up in parts of Northeast Ohio Sunday, as winter weather advisory sets in

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow is coming. Some snow totals will be around 3-4 inches by 8 a.m., Sunday. Find your shovel and be careful since this will be heavy wet snow.

Snow will continue on and off throughout the day on Sunday and, at times, transition into a wintry mix.

After 8 a.m., the snow tapers to on and off snow showers/mix through the afternoon. Widespread snow is expected Sunday evening through Monday followed by lake effect snow early Tuesday morning.

It’s during this time when it’ll start to pile up in our area. Yes, there will be areas that receive more than a half a foot. Here’s our latest snow total forecast through Sunday night:

Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach Northeast Ohio late next week/first weekend of February. At this time, it looks to be primarily rain next Friday, with milder temps in the mid-to-upper 40s. Flooding could be an issue later in the week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day forecast: