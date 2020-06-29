CLEVELAND (WJW)–Are you ready for day after day of the same weather? 80s and sunshine! We are looking at a long stretch of gorgeous weather.

Get ready to water! A stagnant stretch ahead. Not a lot of weather to talk about the next 8-days… It will be dry, sunny, warm and muggy. Perfect summer weather as we wrap up June and head into the holiday weekend! A lot of pool/beach days planned. Protect yourself, UV Index at very high levels all week.

Fourth of July forecast: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: