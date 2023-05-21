CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was just shy of 50 Saturday night with clouds clearing, setting us up for a much nicer Sunday which features more sunshine. Temperatures are warmer and around average.

Its a chilly start Sunday morning with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s.

The start time weather for the Cleveland Marathon is at 7 a.m., it is sunny and in the low 50s. Good luck!

Get ready for a dry stretch!

Temperature outlook for the week through Memorial Day weekend. Feeling like the start of summer!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

