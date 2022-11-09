CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power! Locate your winter gear a HUGE pattern shift ahead!

Chilly but not as cold as last night with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies with another great view of the moon tonight. A bit breezy as the wind picks up overnight into the day tomorrow.

One of the warmest days for a little while tomorrow! Highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine early in the day. Clouds build in tomorrow night with breezy conditions. This is all ahead of our next system.

We’re tracking two systems. The combination of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole heading up the east coast and an approaching arctic front from the west will drive the HUGE changes starting Friday morning. Potential for local heavy rain late Friday mainly east is rising.

Local rainfall amounts of 1 to 2″+ anticipated. We need the rain! Drought conditions remain across much of our area. Make sure you clean up any leaves or debris from your drains to avoid any flooding issues.

You will probably need the umbrella and other rain gear for any parades or ceremonies on Veterans Day. Here is a look at the forecast for a few Veterans Day events:

Temperature forecast from Thursday through Saturday.

Scattered clipper + lake driven snow showers in the forecast Saturday night through Monday morning, primarily along the lake. Accumulations look to be minimal at this time.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.