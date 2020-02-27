Winter weather advisory, lake effect snow warning in effect for parts of NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday for Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie counties.

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

The I-71 corridor will basically be the rain/snow line cutoff through the evening rush as areas west are driving through falling snow while areas east/southeast will be dealing with rain/mix changing to snow.

Here’s our current thinking on the system in terms of snowfall from now and dawn Thursday.

After the general snow, lake effect snow kicks in Thursday and Friday trailing the system. Additional accumulation is likely where snow bands are persistent.

