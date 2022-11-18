CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties are under a Severe Winter Storm Watch starting Saturday at 7 p.m. through Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations up to 6 inches.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is expected to move onshore from the lake overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Wind gusts could get as high as 45 mph.

Northern Ashtabula County got hammered with more than a foot of snow in spots! Here are the latest snow totals from Thursday:

A few scattered snowflakes will move across the region Friday with light accumulations. A lake effect snow band will waver offshore at times clashing with the lakeshore and those north of I-90 into Friday evening.

Most places will see a quick dusting with another 1-3″ along the lakeshore of Ashtabula and Lake by Friday night. Here’s our additional snow forecast through Friday night:

From snow to cold! Well below-normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Scattered light snow Saturday evening (general light accums) with the next cold front then significant lake effect Saturday night and into Sunday. Too early for snow numbers for Saturday night/Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Lake Effect Snow Warning is also in place for Buffalo region. Snow totals look to be 2-3 FEET by Sunday with amounts close to 48″! Roads may become impassible and visibility may be drastically reduced. The bulk of the snow for Buffalo looks to be Friday into Saturday.

Lake effect snow will continue into Sunday.