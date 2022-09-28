CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy and damp with a spotty shower or two tonight. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side as we fall into the mid 40s.

Not much warmer tomorrow as we climb into the upper 50s but with a bit more sunshine. Quiet conditions through the day with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Hurricane Ian made landfall along Cayo Costa around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a strong Cat 4 Hurricane with sustained winds around 150 mph. Storm surge of 12-18 feet was expected along the SWFL coastline today with reports of 100mph + wind gusts.

Ian will continue to lose intensity as it moves out into the Atlantic and could make a third landfall along the east coast as a tropical storm before the weekend.

The remains of Ian will continue to move north and could move into parts of Ohio late Sunday. The models have been going back and forth with this forecast so we will have to keep a close eye for our weekend plans.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.