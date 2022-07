CLEVELAND (WJW) – Perfect patio weather! Sunshine, a light breeze and comfy! Temperatures near or at 80 today.

After a stormy night we’re drying out today and Tuesday as some comfortable air takes over. Dew points will fall back into the 50s by Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Warming back up by mid-week with our next chance for showers and storms.

Nice break from the extreme heat and humidity through early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Above is a look at the 8-day forecast.